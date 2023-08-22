Women’s World Cup final was most watched in US that did not include American team

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Spain’s 1-0 victory over England on Sunday was the most-watched Women’s World Cup final on American television that did not include the United States. La Roja’s 1-0 victory had a combined English- and Spanish-language audience of 2,059,000 on Fox and Telemundo. That’s a big increase over the last time a final didn’t include the U.S., which was in 2007 when Germany played Brazil in China. But it wasn’t close to the last three finals, which exceeded 13 million viewers. Viewership numbers in the U.S. were down because Australia and New Zealand hosted the tournament, meaning the matches from the quarterfinals on were shown during the overnight hours.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.