Women’s World Cup downhill canceled after fog delays

CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland (AP) — A downhill race in the women’s World Cup has been canceled at Crans-Montana in the Swiss Alps after initially being delayed for two hours because of fog over the course. Race organizers say the downhill is now set for Sunday, taking the place of a super-G which was scheduled. The International Ski and Snowboard Federation says the cancellation was due to the “dangerous situation on the slope and for safety reasons.” The decision provoked whistles and jeers in the finish area from some spectators among a sold-out crowd of about 10,000.

