Women’s tennis players have mixed feelings about possibly staging the WTA Finals in Saudi Arabia

NEW YORK (AP) — As an Arab woman, Ons Jabeur would be happy to see the WTA Finals be played in Saudi Arabia. Other players aren’t sure yet. The season-ending championship for the top women’s players has been on the move in recent years. A site has yet to be announced for this year, though there is speculation the event could land in Riyadh. Jabeur, the first African or Arab woman to reach a Grand Slam final, said she went to Saudi Arabia last year and believes things are improving for women. American Jessica Pegula said she would perhaps want to see a donation to women’s causes before being persuaded.

