Women’s tennis players have mixed feelings about possibly staging the WTA Finals in Saudi Arabia

By BRIAN MAHONEY The Associated Press
FILE - Tunisia's Ons Jabeur returns to Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina in a women's singles match on day ten of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. Jabeur is one of the women to watch at the U.S. Open, which begins at Flushing Meadows on Aug. 28. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kirsty Wigglesworth]

NEW YORK (AP) — As an Arab woman, Ons Jabeur would be happy to see the WTA Finals be played in Saudi Arabia. Other players aren’t sure yet. The season-ending championship for the top women’s players has been on the move in recent years. A site has yet to be announced for this year, though there is speculation the event could land in Riyadh. Jabeur, the first African or Arab woman to reach a Grand Slam final, said she went to Saudi Arabia last year and believes things are improving for women. American Jessica Pegula said she would perhaps want to see a donation to women’s causes before being persuaded.

