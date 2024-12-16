Women’s soccer world champion Spain drawn with Italy, Belgium and Portugal in Euro 2025 group

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Women’s World Cup winner Spain has been drawn in a 2025 European Championship group with Italy, Belgium and Portugal. The past two European champions in women’s soccer, titleholder England and Euro 2017 winner the Netherlands, landed in a strong group with top-seeded France and Wales. Record eight-time European champion Germany will play Denmark, Poland and Sweden, the inaugural winner in 1984. Host Switzerland will open the tournament against Norway on July 2 at Basel’s St. Jakob Park stadium. The group includes Iceland and Finland. Basel also will host the final on July 27.

