Women’s soccer pushes All Blacks out of New Zealand rugby HQ

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The All Blacks will play Australia and South Africa at home before this year’s Rugby World Cup but have had to make way for women’s soccer to confirm dates and venues. The FIFA Women’s World Cup will be played in Australia and New Zealand in July and August and so soccer has taken priority in booking New Zealand stadiums during the months in which the Rugby Championship will be played. Even Auckland’s Eden Park, regarded as the headquarters of New Zealand Rugby, will be unavailable to the All Blacks.

