Women’s soccer player kissed on lips by former federation president returns for Spain

MADRID (AP) — The Women’s World Cup-winning player kissed on the lips by the former president of the Spanish soccer federation has been called up again by the national team. Jenni Hermoso has been included in coach Montse Tomé’s squad for this month’s Nations League games against Italy and Switzerland. Hermoso was left out of Tomé’s first squad after the World Cup to protect her amid the controversy ignited by Luis Rubiales’ kiss at the awards ceremony after Spain had lifted the trophy in Australia in August.

