Women’s soccer player kissed on lips by former federation president returns for Spain

By The Associated Press
FILE - Spain's Jennifer Hermoso reacts after missing a scoring chance during the Women's World Cup Group C soccer match between Japan and Spain in Wellington, New Zealand, on July 31, 2023. Hermoso, who said she did not consent to the kiss by former federation president Luis Rubiales during the World Cup awards ceremony last month, said in a statement early Tuesday Sept. 19, 2023 that the federation's decision to call up nearly half of the 39 players who said they would not play for the national team as a protest was “irrefutable proof” that “nothing has changed.” (AP Photo/John Cowpland, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Cowpland]

MADRID (AP) — The Women’s World Cup-winning player kissed on the lips by the former president of the Spanish soccer federation has been called up again by the national team. Jenni Hermoso has been included in coach Montse Tomé’s squad for this month’s Nations League games against Italy and Switzerland. Hermoso was left out of Tomé’s first squad after the World Cup to protect her amid the controversy ignited by Luis Rubiales’ kiss at the awards ceremony after Spain had lifted the trophy in Australia in August.

