Women’s soccer on a high as new Asian Champions League launches

Women’s soccer is on a high in Asia in the wake of some World Cup performances that captivated nations and it’s raising expectations for the new AFC Champions League. North Korea’s win over Japan in the women’s Under-20 World Cup last month has the women’s game back in focus across the continent. Australia’s run to the semifinals at the Women’s World Cup it co-hosted last year with New Zealand drew record crowds and attention to the talent in the region. Now the continental club championship has been revamped and the group stage of the Women’s Asian Champions League launches this week.

