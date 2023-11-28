Women’s soccer in England to be run by independent organization in bid to set new standards

LONDON (AP) — Women’s soccer in England will be run by an independent organization rather than the Football Association from next year in a move aimed at setting new standards in the game. Clubs in the Women’s Super League and the second-tier Women’s Championship will operate under NewCo. Its first chief executive will be Nikki Doucet. She is a former investment banker and Nike executive. The FA has run the WSL since its formation in 2010 and the Championship since 2014. It announced last year plans for an independent entity to take over the commercial activities of the women’s game and give clubs greater control of their future.

