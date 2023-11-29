Women’s soccer falls short in medical support and pay, World Cup survey claims

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — A survey of players involved in this year’s Women’s World Cup suggests women’s soccer is falling short in key areas including medical support and pay. Players’ union FIFPRO conducted the survey. It found that 60% of respondents said they lacked mental health support and one in three earned less than $30,000 a year from soccer. The World Cup was co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand in July and August and boasted record attendances and viewing figures. Spain was crowned champion after beating England in the final.

