Women’s pro soccer is thriving in Mexico seven years after top league started

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican striker Charlyn Corral packed up for Spain in 2015 because her home country didn’t have a professional league. Women’s soccer in Mexico has transformed since then, however. More than 50,000 fans attended the women’s league final on Monday and watched Monterrey beat Tigres in a penalty shootout. The Liga MX Femenil launched in 2017 and features two competitions each year — the Clausura tournament from January to May and the Apertura tournament from late summer to late autumn. Mexico has seen astounding growth in women and girls playing organized soccer. In 2019, there were 50,000 and last year the number was 1.5 million.

