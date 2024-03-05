Women’s Pac-12 Tournament features loaded field as conference goes out on a high note

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Six Pac-12 teams are ranked entering the conference tournament that begins Wednesday in Las Vegas. That includes three teams in the top 10 with No. 2 Stanford, No. 5 USC and No. 7 UCLA. Those three teams receive first-round byes in the conference tournament along with 13th-ranked Oregon State. Stanford won at least a share of the Pac-12 regular-season title for the fourth year in a row. The Cardinal have clinched it outright this season. USC closed the regular season by winning nine of 10 games. Cross-town rival UCLA enters the tournament having won seven of eight games.

