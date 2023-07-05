Women’s Open brings back 39 champions for a reunion at Pebble Beach

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The U.S. Open at Pebble Beach is always a good occasion for past champions to get together. That’s what the women did on Monday night. The USGA says 39 past U.S. Women’s Open champions met at Pebble Beach. They ranged in age from 22-year-old Yuka Saso to 84-year-old JoAnne Carner. Some champions were asked to share stories from their wins. That included prize money. The purse this week will be over $10 million. Mary Mills won in 1963, when the total purse was $9,000. Rose Zhang and Ronnie Yin were among those who had travel problems from the last major.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.