Women’s national soccer team and Gotham FC forward Midge Purce tears ACL

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — United States women’s national team forward Midge Purce sustained a season-ending knee injury this past weekend playing for Gotham FC against the Thorns in Portland, Oregon. The NWSL champions announced the injury Wednesday, adding Purce will undergo surgery to repair her anterior cruciate ligament. Purce confirmed the diagnosis in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. She said she was heartbroken not to be available for Gotham’s and for Olympic selection with the USWNT. Purce has made 30 appearances for the national team, scoring four goals and adding five assists.

