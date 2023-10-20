Women’s Champions League title holder Barcelona reunited with Benfica, Rosengard in group draw

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Defending champion Barcelona will face Benfica, Rosengard and Eintracht Frankfurt in the group stage of the Women’s Champions League. Barcelona beat both Benfica and Rosengard in the group stage last year. The 16-team draw also reunited Chelsea and Real Madrid in a group for the second straight year. They will be joined by Paris and Hacken. Paris advanced through two qualifying rounds to reach the group stage. The unheralded French team beat Wolfsburg and Arsenal. Paris Saint-Germain was grouped with Bayern Munich, Roma and Ajax and eight-time champion Lyon will play Slavia Prague, Brann and St. Polten.

