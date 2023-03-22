Women’s Champions League: Chelsea beats Lyon, Wolfsburg wins

LYON, France (AP) — Lyon’s chances of a seventh Women’s Champions League title in eight years were hit by losing 1-0 to Chelsea in the first leg of the quarterfinals. Guro Reiten’s curling strike in the 28th minute puts Chelsea in control against the defending champions heading into the second leg next week at Stamford Bridge. Since 2016 Lyon only once has failed to win the competition — in 2021 when the team was eliminated in the quarterfinals by French rival Paris Saint-Germain. PSG lost 1-0 to Wolfsburg at home in Wednesday’s other quarterfinal first leg.

