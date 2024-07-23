Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament is returning to Indianapolis for semifinals and title game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NCAA has announced the semifinals and championship game of the Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament will return to Indianapolis in 2025. The games will be played in Hinkle Fieldhouse on the Butler campus. The semifinals are March 31 and the title game April 2. First- and second-round games and quarterfinals will continue to be played at campus sites. The NCAA created the 32-team WBIT as part of its response to an independent 2021 gender-equity report that found there were longstanding disparities between men’s and women’s postseason opportunities. Illinois won the inaugural tournament, beating Villanova 71-57 in March.

