Women soccer leaders target breakthroughs in World Cup year

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The 2023 Women’s World Cup is set to drive faster progress in women’s soccer. And soccer elections in Europe next month also have a global audience for a potential breakthrough in gender equity. Women soccer executives taking part in an annual joint FIFA-UEFA leadership course in Switzerland this month are keenly waiting for the result of votes. On April 5 women will be challenging men for seats on the ruling committees at both soccer bodies at the UEFA congress in Portugal.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.