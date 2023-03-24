Women soccer leaders target breakthroughs in World Cup year

By GRAHAM DUNBAR The Associated Press
Lineth Cedeno of Panama celebrates after scoring her team's goal during their FIFA women's World Cup qualifier against Paraguay in Hamilton, New Zealand, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. (Alan Lee/Photosport via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alan Lee]

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The 2023 Women’s World Cup is set to drive faster progress in women’s soccer. And soccer elections in Europe next month also have a global audience for a potential breakthrough in gender equity. Women soccer executives taking part in an annual joint FIFA-UEFA leadership course in Switzerland this month are keenly waiting for the result of votes. On April 5 women will be challenging men for seats on the ruling committees at both soccer bodies at the UEFA congress in Portugal.

