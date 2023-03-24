Women soccer leaders target breakthroughs in World Cup year

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The 2023 Women’s World Cup is set to drive faster progress in women’s soccer. And soccer elections in Europe next month also have a global audience for a potential breakthrough in gender equity. Women soccer executives taking part in an annual joint FIFA-UEFA leadership course in Switzerland this month are keenly waiting for the result of votes. On April 5 women will be challenging men for seats on the ruling committees at both soccer bodies at the UEFA congress in Portugal.
Aisha Falode, right, Nigeria Football Federation Executive Committee member participates in the Women's Football Leadership Programme Lausanne 2023 at IMD Business School on Monday March 6, 2023 in Lausanne, Switzerland. In a World Cup year set to drive faster progress in women's soccer, elections in Europe next month will have a global audience for a potential breakthrough in gender equity. Women soccer executives taking part in an annual joint FIFA-UEFA leadership course for them in Switzerland this month are keenly waiting for the result of votes on April 5 for seats on the ruling committees at those two soccer bodies. (Harold Cunningham, FIFA via AP)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Harold Cunningham
FILE - Norwegian federation president Lise Klaveness speaks during the FIFA congress at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center in Doha, Qatar, on March 31, 2022. In a World Cup year set to drive faster progress in women’s soccer, elections in Europe next month will have a global audience for a potential breakthrough in gender equity. Klaveness is one of 11 candidates – the other 10 are men – for seven available seats on the UEFA executive committee. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar, File)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Hassan Ammar