Women head to Paris for Olympics. Final event for PGA Tour to qualify for postseason

Nelly Korda and the women take on Le Golf National for the Olympics. Korda won the gold medal at the Tokyo Games. She is joined in France by Lilia Vu and Rose Zhang. South Korea also has three players. There are 33 countries represented. U.S. Women’s Open champion Yuka Saso plays for Japan. She was in the last Olympics playing for the Philippines. The PGA Tour heads to the Wyndham Championship for the final regular-season tournament of the year. The top 70 in the FedEx Cup reach the postseason. Jordan Spieth is on the bubble and is in the field.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.