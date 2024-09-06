Women file amended complaint against NFL kicker Brandon McManus alleging sexual assault

Two women who sued NFL kicker Brandon McManus alleging he sexually assaulted them last year when they were serving as flight attendants on the Jacksonville Jaguars’ flight to London have filed an amended complaint that includes their names. Earlier this week, a judge dismissed the women’s initial lawsuit, ruling it did not rise to the “exceptional” criteria required for anonymity. The amended complaint includes new allegations that the Jaguars did not enforce a ban on alcohol consumption and were therefore responsible for McManus’ actions. An attorney representing McManus says he expects his client to be exonerated. McManus is currently a free agent.

