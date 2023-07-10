Woman dies after being struck during brawl of soccer fans in Brazil

SAO PAULO (AP) — A 23-year-old Brazilian woman has died two days after she was hit on the neck by a bottle of beer during a brawl between Palmeiras and Flamengo supporters. Police say a 26-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection with the death of Gabriela Anelli. She was a Palmeiras supporter. Anelli was wounded as she tried to get into Allianz Parque Stadium in Sao Paulo for the Brazilian championship match on Saturday. Palmeiras and Flamengo drew 1-1.

