Woman accuses Dak Prescott of sexual assault after Cowboys QB sues her on extortion claim

DALLAS (AP) — A woman accusing Dak Prescott of sexual assault has filed a police report over the alleged incident in 2017. The woman went to police after the star quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys sued her on a $100 million extortion claim. Dallas police say there is an ongoing investigation after a report was filed earlier this week about an alleged sexual assault that occurred in the parking lot of a strip club. Prescott’s lawsuit says the woman and her attorneys wrote him a letter in which they said the woman wouldn’t pursue criminal charges or go public with her claims if Prescott paid her $100 million. Prescott has denied the woman’s allegations.

