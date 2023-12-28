Wolves send Portuguese striker Fabio Silva on loan to Scottish club Rangers

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Wolverhampton has sent Fabio Silva on loan to Scottish club Rangers to give the Portuguese striker some game time ahead of a possible permanent move away from Molineux in the offseason. It will be the 21-year-old Silva’s third loan spell away from Wolves since joining the club in September 2020. He has previously been at Anderlecht in Belgium and PSV Eindhoven in the Netherlands. Silva has started three Premier League games this season and none since September.

