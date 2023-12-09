Wolves rally to draw with Nottingham Forest in EPL

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Matheus Cunha’s goal has denied Nottingham Forest a much-needed win as Wolverhampton came back to draw 1-1 in the English Premier League. Forest manager Steve Cooper has faced intense speculation about his position after a 5-0 rout by Fulham on Wednesday. While his team managed to halt a four-game losing run at Molineux, it has won only one of its last 12 league games. Forest is 16th in the standings and five points above the relegation zone. Wolves are 12th overall.

