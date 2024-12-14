Wolves players involved in more post-match chaos as pressure piles on O’Neil after latest loss

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Wolverhampton players and staff have been involved in chaotic post-match scenes for the second straight Premier League game as tensions soar at the relegation-threatened club. Wolves lost to Ipswich 2-1 for a fourth defeat in a row and arguments broke out within the team ranks on the field afterward. Rayan Ait-Nouri was shown a second yellow card after the final whistle and had to be ushered down the tunnel by teammate Craig Dawson. Matheus Cunha was also involved in some pushing and shoving. On Monday, Wolves midfielder Mario Lemina clashed with West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen and then a member of his own coaching staff after Wolves’ 2-1 loss at the Olympic Stadium. Lemina was stripped of the captaincy during the week.

