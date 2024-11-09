Wolves off bottom of Premier League with first victory as Fulham and Brentford also win

Wolverhampton has secured its first English Premier League win after 11 games and climbed off the bottom of the standings by beating Southampton 2-0 to ease the pressure on manager Gary O’Neil. Southampton dropped to last place on Saturday and has lost nine of its 11 matches since returning to the top flight. Harry Wilson scored twice for Fulham for the second time this week in a 3-0 win at Crystal Palace, Brentford beat Bournemouth 3-2 and West Ham was held by Everton to 0-0.

