Wolves hold Aston Villa to 1-1 draw in Premier League

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Aston Villa has missed the chance to climb into the Premier League’s top four after it was held to a 1-1 draw at Wolverhampton. Pau Torres equalized for Villa in the 55th minute, just two minutes after Hwang-Hee Chan had given Wolves the lead. Villa nearly scored a winner after Wolves’ Mario Lemina was sent off in stoppage time for a second booking as Ollie Watkins hit the post with the final touch of the match. Villa would have gone above Liverpool with a win but stayed a point behind in fifth place. For Wolves, it was another solid point following last week’s surprising 2-1 win over Manchester City to continue their progress under manager Gary O’Neil.

