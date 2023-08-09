Wolves hires O’Neil as manager to replace Lopetegui days before new Premier League season

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Wolverhampton has hired Gary O’Neil as its manager in a speedy response to the departure of Julen Lopetegui just days before the start of the new Premier League season. O’Neil returns to the English top flight seven weeks after being released by Bournemouth despite defying expectations by keeping the south-coast team in the Premier League. The 40-year-old O’Neil replaces Lopetegui after the former Spain and Real Madrid coach left Wolves on Tuesday because of a breakdown in his relationship with club officials amid its reported financial problems. Wolves’ first game in the Premier League is at Manchester United on Monday.

