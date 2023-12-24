Wolves hang on to beat wasteful Chelsea 2-1 in sole Premier League Christmas Eve fixture

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Chelsea has slumped to a third defeat in four Premier League games as second-half goals from Mario Lemina and Matt Doherty earned Wolverhampton a deserved 2-1 victory at Molineux on Sunday. Substitute Christopher Nkunku headed his first Chelsea goal in the dying minutes but it proved to be merely a consolation as Mauricio Pochettino’s side slipped to a third away league defeat on the spin. The victory moves Wolves up to 11th in the table, equal on points with their visitors from West London but with an inferior goal difference.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.