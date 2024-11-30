Wolves goalie Jose Sa supported by manager after confronting angry fans during match

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Wolverhampton manager Gary O’Neil has expressed his “full support” for Jose Sa after the goalkeeper confronted angry fans at halftime of the team’s 4-2 loss to Bournemouth in the Premier League. Sa gave away two of the record three penalties converted by Justin Kluivert after being tackled receiving back-passes. The Portuguese keeper went to argue with irate fans who were subsequently ejected. O’Neil did not see the incident but offered his backing to the Portuguese goalkeeper.

