Wolves fire Gary O’Neil with team in Premier League relegation zone

Wolverhampton have fired manager Gary O’Neil with the team in the Premier League’s relegation zone and having won just three games since March. O’Neil was in charge for 16 months and his last game proved to be the 2-1 defeat to Ipswich on Saturday. Wolves have won two league games this season and are on nine points from 16 games, putting them in 19th place and four points from safety. Owned by Chinese investment group Fosun International, Wolves have been in the Premier League since 2018.

