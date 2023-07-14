Wolves fined and told to implement action plan after discriminatory chanting against Chelsea

LONDON (AP) — Wolverhampton has been fined 100,000 pounds ($131,000) and told to implement an action plan following discriminatory chanting by its fans during a Premier League match against Chelsea in April. The sanctions were imposed by an independent regulatory commission set up by the Football Association after Wolves acknowledged the homophobic nature of its supporters’ chants on two separate occasions in the second half of the April 8 game. Wolves condemned the chanting in a post-match statement but must take further steps to prevent similar future incidents as part of an action plan ordered by the commission.

