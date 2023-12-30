Wolves dominate Everton for their biggest home win in EPL

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Captain Max Kilman’s first goal in two years has inspired Wolves to a dominant win over struggling Everton by 3-0 in the English Premier League. The defender’s opener was followed by Matheus Cunha’s tap in and Craig Dawson’s strike at Molineux. Wolves celebrated with teammate Mario Lemina’s shirt after the midfielder missed the game following the death of his father. For the Toffees, their Christmas holidays decline continued. Four straight wins in December have been followed by three successive league defeats and a League Cup exit. They remain a point above the relegation zone after an insipid and powderpuff performance. Wolves are unbeaten in eight games at home and earned a third straight league win for the first time in almost two years. Wolves remain 11th.

