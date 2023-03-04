Wolves damage Tottenham’s top-4 hopes with 1-0 win in EPL

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Wolverhampton has boosted its survival hopes and delivered a damaging blow to Tottenham’s Champions League ambitions in a 1-0 win in the English Premier League. Adama Traore scored in the 82nd minute for his first goal since October to lift Wolves six points clear of the relegation zone. Pedro Porro and Son Heung-min hit the crossbar for Spurs. They sank to a disappointing defeat on the eve of manager Antonio Conte’s return after recovering from gallbladder surgery. Tottenham stayed in fourth place but gave the teams below hope in the race for Champions League qualification. Newcastle is in fifth and Liverpool in sixth place. Both have two games in hand.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.