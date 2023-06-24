Wolves captain Neves joins Saudi Arabia exodus on move to Al-Hilal for $59.7 million

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Wolverhampton Wanderers captain Ruben Neves has become the latest high-profile player to move to Saudi Arabia after joining Al-Hilal for a transfer fee of $59.7 million. The fee is a record for English Premier League team Wolves. The 26-year-old Portugal midfielder follows in the footsteps of Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante who completed free transfers to Al-Ittihad earlier this month. Cristiano Ronaldo also moved to Al Nassr in December. Neves scored 30 goals in 253 appearances during six seasons with Wolves. He wiped away tears in an emotional video posted on the club’s Twitter account, saying he made “thousands of memories which will last forever.”

