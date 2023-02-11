Wolverhampton stuns Southampton with 2-1 comeback win

By The Associated Press
Wolverhampton Wanderers' Adama Traore celebrates after Southampton's Jan Bednarek scores an own goal, during the English Premier League soccer match between Southampton and Wolverhampton Wanderers, at St. Mary's Stadium, in Southampton, England, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. (Kieran Cleeves/PA via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kieran Cleeves]

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — João Gomes scored in the 87th minute to help 10-man Wolverhampton complete a 2-1 comeback victory over last-place Southampton in the English Premier League. Gomes’ clinical strike came 15 minutes after Jan Bednarek’s own goal canceled out Carlos Alcaraz’s first-half goal for Southampton. Saints allowing two goals despite playing more than an hour with a man advantage is sure to pile more pressure on manager Nathan Jones. Wolves beat Liverpool 3-0 last week and has won back-to-back league games for the first time this season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.