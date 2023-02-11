Wolverhampton stuns Southampton with 2-1 comeback win

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — João Gomes scored in the 87th minute to help 10-man Wolverhampton complete a 2-1 comeback victory over last-place Southampton in the English Premier League. Gomes’ clinical strike came 15 minutes after Jan Bednarek’s own goal canceled out Carlos Alcaraz’s first-half goal for Southampton. Saints allowing two goals despite playing more than an hour with a man advantage is sure to pile more pressure on manager Nathan Jones. Wolves beat Liverpool 3-0 last week and has won back-to-back league games for the first time this season.

