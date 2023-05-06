Wolverhampton beats Villa to edge toward EPL survival

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Toti Gomes’ goal has sealed a vital win for relegation-threatened Wolverhampton against Aston Villa in the English Premier League. The 1-0 victory in the Midlands derby moved Wolverhampton 10 points above the drop zone. It also delivered a blow to Villa’s hopes of qualifying for Europe. Gomes’ first goal for the club secured a fourth straight home win. The winner came in the ninth-minute when Toti crashed a header off the bar from Ruben Neves’ corner. It would take an unlikely set of results to send Wolverhampton down with the club 13th on the table.

