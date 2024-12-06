Woltemade’s second half brace leads Stuttgart comeback to beat Union Berlin

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Nick Woltemade’s second half brace and Atakan Karazor’s first Bundesliga goal have given Stuttgart a 3-2 win over Union Berlin in a topsy-turvy Bundesliga encounter. Union Berlin was 2-0 up early in the second half but Woltemade scored twice in quick succession and then Karazor took advantage of sloppy defending to give the home side all three points. Stuttgart moves into sixth place. Union Berlin remains in 11th spot.

