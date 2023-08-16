Wolfsburg signs Croatia attacking midfielder Lovro Majer from French club Rennes

WOLFSBURG, Germany (AP) — Wolfsburg has signed Croatia attacking midfielder Lovro Majer from French team Rennes. The Bundesliga club says the 25-year-old Majer signed a five-year contract through June 2028 and will wear the No. 19 jersey. Wolfsburg sporting director Sebastian Schindzielorz says “it’s no secret that Lovro has been high on our list for a while now. He is a creative, technically very gifted player who has proved his worth over the past two years in France.” Majer scored eight goals in 62 league appearances for Rennes. He has made 22 appearances for Croatia and played at last year’s World Cup.

