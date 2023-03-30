Wolfsburg reaches Women’s Champions League semifinals

Two-time champion Wolfsburg advanced to the semifinals of the women’s Champions League for the second year in a row after defeating Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 on aggregate. After the German team won 1-0 at the Parc des Princes last week, Alexandra Popp’s goal in the 20th minute proved decisive in front of 14,367 fans at the VW Arena despite Kadidiatou Diani’s equalizer 10 minutes later. Defending champion Lyon faced Chelsea later Thursday.

