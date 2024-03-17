Wolfsburg hires Ralph Hasenhüttl to replace Niko Kovac as coach after 11-game winless run

By The Associated Press
Wolfsburg's head coach Niko Kovac follows the Bundesliga soccer match between VfL Wolfsburg and VfB Stuttgart in Wolfsburg, Germany, Saturday, March 2, 2024. (Swen Pfoertner/dpa via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Swen Pförtner]

WOLFSBURG, Germany (AP) — Wolfsburg has hired former Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhüttl to replace Niko Kovac as coach on Sunday after a three-month winless run left the team 14th in the 18-team Bundesliga. The club says Hasenhüttl has signed a “long-term contract” at Wolfsburg. It will be the 56-year-old Austrian’s first job in the Bundesliga since leaving Leipzig in 2018 before his four-year spell with Southampton. Kovac leaves after nearly two seasons in charge at Wolfsburg following a 3-1 loss at home to Augsburg on Saturday. It was the team’s 11th game in a row without a win.

