Wolfsburg hires Ralph Hasenhüttl to replace Niko Kovac as coach after 11-game winless run

WOLFSBURG, Germany (AP) — Wolfsburg has hired former Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhüttl to replace Niko Kovac as coach on Sunday after a three-month winless run left the team 14th in the 18-team Bundesliga. The club says Hasenhüttl has signed a “long-term contract” at Wolfsburg. It will be the 56-year-old Austrian’s first job in the Bundesliga since leaving Leipzig in 2018 before his four-year spell with Southampton. Kovac leaves after nearly two seasons in charge at Wolfsburg following a 3-1 loss at home to Augsburg on Saturday. It was the team’s 11th game in a row without a win.

