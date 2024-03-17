Wolfsburg fires coach Niko Kovac after 11-game winless run

WOLFSBURG, Germany (AP) — Wolfsburg has fired coach Niko Kovac after a three-month winless run left the team 14th in the 18-team Bundesliga. Kovac leaves after nearly two seasons in charge at Wolfsburg following a 3-1 loss at home to Augsburg on Saturday. It was the team’s 11th game in a row without a win. The run stretches back to December. Wolfsburg didn’t immediately name a successor. The team’s next game is March 30 against Werder Bremen.

