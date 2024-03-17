Wolfsburg fires coach Niko Kovac after 11-game winless run

By The Associated Press
Wolfsburg's head coach Niko Kovac follows the Bundesliga soccer match between VfL Wolfsburg and VfB Stuttgart in Wolfsburg, Germany, Saturday, March 2, 2024. (Swen Pfoertner/dpa via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Swen Pförtner]

WOLFSBURG, Germany (AP) — Wolfsburg has fired coach Niko Kovac after a three-month winless run left the team 14th in the 18-team Bundesliga. Kovac leaves after nearly two seasons in charge at Wolfsburg following a 3-1 loss at home to Augsburg on Saturday. It was the team’s 11th game in a row without a win. The run stretches back to December. Wolfsburg didn’t immediately name a successor. The team’s next game is March 30 against Werder Bremen.

