Wolfsburg back in Women’s Champions League final

LONDON (AP) — Two-time champion Wolfsburg secured a place in another Women’s Champions League final after scoring a late winner in extra time to beat Arsenal 3-2 for a 5-4 victory on aggregate. Pauline Bremer tapped in a finish in the 119th minute after a defensive mistake by Arsenal just when it seemed the match was going to a penalty shootout. Wolfsburg won the competition in 2013 and ’14 and has been a three-time runner-up since. The German team will play Barcelona in the final in Eindhoven, Netherlands, on June 3. The second leg of the semifinals was played in front of 60,063 spectators at Emirates Stadium. It was the biggest crowd for a women’s domestic game in England.

