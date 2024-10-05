Wolff throws for 3 TDs, Nixon runs for 3 more and Western Michigan tops Ball State 45-42

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Hayden Wolff threw three touchdown passes, Jaden Nixon scored three times on the ground, and Western Michigan rallied in the second half to defeat Ball State 45-42. The Broncos led 21-14 after one quarter but trailed 35-28 in the middle of the third. Western Michigan then scored the next 17 points on a field goal, a 23-yard TD run by Nixon and 2-yard TD pass from Wolff to Anthony Sambucci. Trailing 45-35 late in the fourth, Ball State made it a three-point game when Kadin Semonza hit Cam Pickett with a 27-yard touchdown pass. Western Michigan recovered an onside kick then took a knee three times to run out the clock.

