Wolff throws 3 TDs, Western Michigan adds 372 yards on the ground to beat Bethune-Cookman 59-31

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Hayden Wolff threw three touchdown passes and Western Michigan added 372 yards on the ground to beat Bethune-Cookman 59-31. Wolff was 15-of-19 passing for 305 yards, and he hit Chris Toudle, Anthony Sambucci and Devaughn Mortimer each for long scores in the first half as Western Michigan (1-2) built a 35-14 halftime lead. Jaden Nixon ran for 189 yards rushing on 17 carries. Zahir Abdus-Salaam ran 18 times and finished with 104 yards. They had two touchdown runs apiece. Cam’Ron Ransom threw for 116 yards and had a pair of touchdown runs for Bethune-Cookman (0-3).

