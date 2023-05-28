Wolff scores late to help Atlanta United grab 1-1 draw with Orlando City

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Tyler Wolff scored late in the second half to help Atlanta United earn a 1-1 draw with Orlando City. Wolff picked up his second goal of the season when he scored in the 86th minute to help Atlanta United (6-4-5) grab a point. Orlando City (5-4-5) jumped in front on defender Kyle Smith’s first goal of the season — unassisted in the 30th minute. Atlanta United improves to 9-3-7 all-time versus Orlando City, but the club has gone 2-3-5 in the last 10 match-ups.

