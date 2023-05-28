Wolff scores late to help Atlanta United grab 1-1 draw with Orlando City

By The Associated Press
Atlanta United forward Miguel Berry (19) looks to shoot as he gets past Orlando City defender Antonio Carlos, right, during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Raoux]

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Tyler Wolff scored late in the second half to help Atlanta United earn a 1-1 draw with Orlando City. Wolff picked up his second goal of the season when he scored in the 86th minute to help Atlanta United (6-4-5) grab a point. Orlando City (5-4-5) jumped in front on defender Kyle Smith’s first goal of the season — unassisted in the 30th minute. Atlanta United improves to 9-3-7 all-time versus Orlando City, but the club has gone 2-3-5 in the last 10 match-ups.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.