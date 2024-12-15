Wolfenbarger, Morrow lead No. 4 LSU past Louisiana-Lafayette 85-57

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Transfer forward Jersey Wolfenbarger had 18 points and 15 rebounds in her first start this season to lead No. 4 LSU to an 85-57 victory over Louisiana-Lafayette. LSU (12-0) had five double-figure scorers with senior Aneesah Morrow finishing with 15 points and 15 rebounds. Reserve guard Kailyn Gilbert added 14, while starters Mikaylah Williams had 12 and Flau’Jae Johnson 11. Louisiana-Lafayette (4-4) was led by guard Tamiah Robinson with 15 on 4-of-7 shooting from 3-point range. Erica Lafayette, a transfer from Houston, had 12.

