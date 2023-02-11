Wolf ousts Tiafoe in Dallas Open quarters, Isner advances

DALLAS (AP) — J.J. Wolf has rallied for a three-set victory over No. 2 seed Frances Tiafoe in the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open. John Isner has won his 500th career tiebreaker while reaching the semifinals again in his hometown Dallas Open. The big-serving Isner hasn’t had his serve broken while winning three matches in straight sets. The fifth seed beat unseeded Emilio Gomez of Ecuador. Wolf is in the semifinals for the second time in his career.

