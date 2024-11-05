Wolf has 19 and 13 rebounds, Donaldson scores 16 as Michigan beats Cleveland State 101-53

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Danny Wolf scored 19 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, Tre Donaldson added 16 points and seven assists and Michigan never trailed in its 101-53 season-opening win over Cleveland State in coach Dusty May’s debut for the Wolverines. May — who set a program record for wins (126) in his six-year run at Florida Atlantic and led the Owls to their first Final Four appearance in 2023 — took over after the Wolverines went 8-24 under former Michigan star Juwan Howard last season. Seven different Michigan players scored during an 18-2 run that made it 45-21 with 2:31 left in the first half and the Vikings trailed by at least 23 points the rest of the way. Dylan Arnett scored seven points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Cleveland State.

