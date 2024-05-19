Wolf and Bakrar each score a goal, NYCFC beats Red Bulls 2-1

NEW YORK (AP) — Hannes Wolf and Mounsef Bakrar each scored a goal for New York City FC in a 2-1 win over the New York Red Bulls. Bakrar gave New York City a 2-1 lead in the 64th minute. Wolf cut back to evade a defender at the right corner of the area and played a ball that led Tayvon Gray toward the goal line. Gray took one dribble before firing a cross to Bakrar for a one-touch finish from point-blank range. NYCFC (7-5-2) has won three consecutive games. Wolf, a 25-year-old rookie who scored his first MLS goal in a 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Union opened the scoring in the third minute. Cameron Harper tied the score at 1-1 in first-half stoppage time.

