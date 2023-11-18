Wofford upsets Southern Conference champion Furman 19-13

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Ryan Ingram ran for a 53-yard touchdown, Maximus Pulley returned a fumble 64 yards for a score and Wofford upset Southern Conference champion Furman 19-13 on Saturday. The Terriers’ win over Furman, ranked No. 2 in the FCS coaches poll, ended a string of 13 straight conference victories by the Paladins, and perhaps cost them a coveted high seed in the upcoming playoffs. Ingram’s run on fourth-and-1 with five minutes left in the first half gave the Terriers a 10-6 lead. Pulley’s return and Bridger Jones’ second field goal made it a 13-point lead in the third quarter.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.